VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Shares of VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.63. Approximately 42,346 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 635,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

VivoPower International Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,916,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 495,136 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 66,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 53,331 shares during the period. 0.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

