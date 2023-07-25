Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $167.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WTS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $174.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $99,180.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,120,347.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 1,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total transaction of $233,625.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,672.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $99,180.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,120,347.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,403 shares of company stock valued at $6,250,089 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 98,060.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,963,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961,213 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,180,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,906,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 188.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,106,000 after buying an additional 150,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 161.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,837,000 after buying an additional 140,834 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTS opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $175.04 and its 200 day moving average is $168.43. Watts Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.78 and a 12-month high of $189.45.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.29. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Watts Water Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a positive change from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Free Report

Watts Water Technologies, Inc supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control and protection products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, thermostatic mixing valves, and leak detection and protection products for plumbing and hot water applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.