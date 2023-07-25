Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 149 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,944,000 after purchasing an additional 34,508 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 178.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,185,000 after purchasing an additional 120,042 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $210.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.64 and a 200 day moving average of $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $156.85 and a 52 week high of $211.60.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

