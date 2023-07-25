Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 441 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 59,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 43,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AVDE opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $59.57.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

