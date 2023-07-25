Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 94.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,601,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 47,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 233.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 9,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 97.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.42 and a 1-year high of $90.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

