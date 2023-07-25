Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,047 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,534,154,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 63,927.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,958,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,947,687 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,065,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1,614.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,403,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,786 shares in the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACWI stock opened at $98.34 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

