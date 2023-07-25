Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 1,809 Shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Free Report) by 59.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF stock opened at $73.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $208.23 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 1 year low of $63.78 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.95.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $1.3364 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

