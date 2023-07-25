Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 206 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sun Communities by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Sun Communities by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $5,648,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $163.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

Sun Communities Price Performance

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $140.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.63 and a 1-year high of $172.67.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 215.03%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.