Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 2,703 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 719 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 459,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $12,857,150.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 943,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,417,129.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KKR shares. Argus decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.04.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.