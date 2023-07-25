Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,618,000 after purchasing an additional 57,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 18,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $75.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

