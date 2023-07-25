Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Evergy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

Evergy Price Performance

In related news, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sandra Aj Lawrence sold 2,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $157,233.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 480 shares in the company, valued at $29,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,021 shares of company stock valued at $303,575. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EVRG stock opened at $61.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average is $60.47. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.12 and a 52 week high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

