Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,433 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.3% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 349.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY opened at $78.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $54.50 and a 12-month high of $82.10.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

