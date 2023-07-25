Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 50.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,791 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 11,115 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after acquiring an additional 15,279,472 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,213,000. Provident Trust Co. purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,099,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $44,210,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Airlines

In other news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

