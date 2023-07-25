Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.69. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $64.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.