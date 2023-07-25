Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $320,000 Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Equity Residential Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $68.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

