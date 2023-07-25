Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $360,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BRO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.30.

In other news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada purchased 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.78 per share, for a total transaction of $263,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $263,120. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRO opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.82 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

