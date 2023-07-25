Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYD. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,077,000 after buying an additional 22,890 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. First United Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $414,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

BATS HYD opened at $51.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1746 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.