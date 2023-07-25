Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $387,000 Position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF stock opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $482.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.36. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $44.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.74.

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

