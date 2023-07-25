Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $402,000 Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $720,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,521 shares of company stock worth $12,035,275. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $63.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $67.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -332.16, a PEG ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile



Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

