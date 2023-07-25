Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 761.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance
Shares of XHE opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.24. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $104.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.76 million, a P/E ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94.
About SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF
- How Can Investors Use the Dogs of the Dow Strategy?
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.