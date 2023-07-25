Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $448,000 Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,720,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,922,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,949,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,483,000. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.95. Splunk Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $116.84.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christian Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 109,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,614.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $30,424.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,792,710.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,384 shares of company stock worth $1,712,330 over the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.80.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

