Wealthfront Advisers LLC Invests $345,000 in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,358,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $443,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Price Performance

Shares of KBE opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $52.53. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.97.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

