Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 79.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after buying an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth $159,602,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,971,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,954,000 after buying an additional 894,857 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 234.5% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 524,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,726,000 after buying an additional 368,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,144,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,684,000 after buying an additional 354,257 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.46. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.36.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

