Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 70.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,162 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $390,114,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763,769 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,542,033 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $376,027,000 after buying an additional 2,741,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,633,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,378,000 after buying an additional 2,441,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS opened at $61.84 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.57 and a 12 month high of $105.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 114.79% and a positive return on equity of 10.66%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.27.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

