Wealthfront Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,124 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Energy Income ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EINC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF by 936.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $761,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Energy Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $646,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 1,226.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Energy Income ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Energy Income ETF alerts:

VanEck Energy Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EINC opened at $66.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.12. VanEck Energy Income ETF has a 1-year low of $55.05 and a 1-year high of $67.07.

About VanEck Energy Income ETF

The VanEck Energy Income ETF (EINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of North American companies in midstream energy segments. EINC was launched on Mar 13, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Energy Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EINC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Energy Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.