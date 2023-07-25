Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Z stock opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.70, a current ratio of 12.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $55.20.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 5.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 6,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $292,468.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 86,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,740,192.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,776 shares of company stock worth $2,452,694. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

