Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 1,254 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IXN. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 51,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Price Performance

IXN stock opened at $62.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200-day moving average is $54.53. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $64.76.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

