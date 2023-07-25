Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 366 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $354.07 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $354.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $339.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

