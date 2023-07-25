Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 9,094 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 257.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,094 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPYX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,059,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,550 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 684,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,924,000 after acquiring an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 423,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 290,396 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 276,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 180,544 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.69. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $37.28.

About SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.