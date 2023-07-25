Wealthfront Advisers LLC Raises Stock Position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,401,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,397,000 after buying an additional 220,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 296.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 984,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,839,000 after buying an additional 736,488 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 288,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,570,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after buying an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 230,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 62,371 shares during the period.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $554.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $30.99. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $35.78.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

