Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 471,506 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Get SPDR S&P China ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.