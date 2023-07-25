Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 100.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 471,506 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.
SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Up 2.1 %
SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $76.11 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $92.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.99.
SPDR S&P China ETF Profile
SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.
