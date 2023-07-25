Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMLP. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $41.45 on Tuesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $39.16.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

