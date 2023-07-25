Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,958 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,716,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,725 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 21,641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,406,000 after buying an additional 8,116,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,245,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,399,000 after buying an additional 467,550 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 226,078 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $3,619,508.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 224,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,594,100.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $17.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on HPE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

