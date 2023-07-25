Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,531 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,491,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,816,000 after purchasing an additional 35,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WRB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.45.

W. R. Berkley Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WRB opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.79%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

See Also

