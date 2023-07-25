Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ITA stock opened at $116.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.