Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 1,884 Shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 573,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,325,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,699,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,629 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 246,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after acquiring an additional 113,393 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLTR stock opened at $25.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $25.09. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.