Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 199 Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the first quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. 27.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of HEI opened at $177.74 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.51. HEICO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.82 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 65.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

HEICO Announces Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $687.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

