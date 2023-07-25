Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 2,102 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,102 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in WestRock were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $194,739,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 12,686,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,196 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in WestRock by 273.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 919,165 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 2,279.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 745,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after purchasing an additional 714,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock by 454.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 701,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,009,000 after purchasing an additional 575,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on WestRock from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

WestRock Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE WRK opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.77. WestRock has a one year low of $26.84 and a one year high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

