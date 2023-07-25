Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 331 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. TheStreet downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $207.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.34. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.22 and a 52 week high of $262.00.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.10 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 12.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.39, for a total value of $65,684.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,574,310.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

