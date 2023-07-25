Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 3,973 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,973 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after buying an additional 1,580,067 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,578,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $758,319,000 after buying an additional 1,197,020 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter worth about $108,968,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $84.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its 200 day moving average is $91.09. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.18 and a fifty-two week high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $122.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

