Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 5,691 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 51.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 75.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 64.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $53.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.11 and a 12-month high of $88.76.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 2.81%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.89.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Brady J. Stewart acquired 2,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, for a total transaction of $99,735.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,099.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.22 per share, with a total value of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,890 shares of company stock worth $1,849,118 in the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

