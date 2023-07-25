Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 27,462 shares during the period.

IWL stock opened at $109.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $900.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.54 and a 12-month high of $109.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.64.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

