Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 86,502 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 90.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 86,502 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 42,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 11,168 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 364,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,064,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,288,000 after acquiring an additional 402,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $53.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average of $36.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

