Wealthfront Advisers LLC Sells 912 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.13, for a total transaction of $2,274,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 49,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,876,124.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $402.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 110.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $401.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $362.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.93.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

