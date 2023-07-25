Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 144,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,129,000. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $767,256.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 594,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,441,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock worth $2,526,406 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Jacobs Solutions Stock Up 0.0 %

J has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.00.

J opened at $126.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.78 and a twelve month high of $138.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.39.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 17.25%.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.