Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMC opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Western Asset Mortgage Capital has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.22. The company has a quick ratio of 726.41, a current ratio of 726.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Western Asset Mortgage Capital alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 127.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 221,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 123,860 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the first quarter worth $97,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 103.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,178 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. It invests in, acquires, and manages a portfolio of assets with a focus on residential real estate related investments, including non-qualified mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other related investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.