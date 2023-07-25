Whirlpool Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 4,028 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 2,551 put options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.40.

In other news, EVP Juan Carlos Puente sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.16, for a total transaction of $56,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,497.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutler Group LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WHR opened at $150.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. Whirlpool has a fifty-two week low of $124.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 28.28% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whirlpool will post 16.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

