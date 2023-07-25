Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($55.14) to GBX 4,400 ($56.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($50.04).

Whitbread Price Performance

WTB opened at GBX 3,395 ($43.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,407.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,464.23 ($44.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,348.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.30.

Insider Activity

Whitbread Company Profile

In related news, insider Hemant Patel sold 5,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,271 ($41.94), for a total transaction of £175,194.76 ($224,637.47). Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.

