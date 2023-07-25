Whitbread (LON:WTB) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Whitbread (LON:WTB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($51.29) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,300 ($55.14) to GBX 4,400 ($56.42) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,902.86 ($50.04).
Whitbread Price Performance
WTB opened at GBX 3,395 ($43.53) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,407.80, a P/E/G ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($28.79) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,464.23 ($44.42). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,348.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,156.30.
Insider Activity
Whitbread Company Profile
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Whitbread
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Housing Stocks to Avoid as Interest Rates Rise
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- AMC: Is a Big Squeeze in the Coming Attractions?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Rivian: A Roaring Rise Or Time To Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.