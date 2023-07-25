Whitestone REIT (WSR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
WSR opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Whitestone REIT has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $499.14 million, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.95%. This is a positive change from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.
In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng acquired 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,033.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,077.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
