Willow Biosciences (CANSF) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Contrast

Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) is one of 224 publicly-traded companies in the "Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic" industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Willow Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.4% of Willow Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.8% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willow Biosciences and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willow Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors 141 985 1627 18 2.55

Profitability

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Willow Biosciences’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Willow Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willow Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Willow Biosciences Competitors -54.88% -383.88% -9.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willow Biosciences and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Willow Biosciences N/A N/A -1.69 Willow Biosciences Competitors $880.50 million -$1.10 million 186.27

Willow Biosciences’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Willow Biosciences. Willow Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Willow Biosciences peers beat Willow Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Willow Biosciences Company Profile

Willow Biosciences Inc., a biotechnology company, develops, produces, and sells plant derived ingredients for consumer care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical product industries in Canada. Willow Biosciences Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

